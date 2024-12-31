Lee Kern Substack
The Mitzvah of Risk
On October 7th ordinary heroes ran into danger to help.
Jan 16
•
Lee Kern
54
1
December 2024
WHEN THINGS FALL APART
Antisemitism isn’t going away.
Dec 31, 2024
•
Lee Kern
62
1
DEMANDING A JEWISH RENAISSANCE
If you think what I do has value please subscribe
Dec 15, 2024
•
Lee Kern
97
3
HOW TO BE A HERO
HOW TO BE A HERO
Dec 2, 2024
•
Lee Kern
53
November 2024
THERE IS NO PALESTINIAN PEACE MOVEMENT
A quick reminder of reality
Nov 17, 2024
•
Lee Kern
118
2
October 2024
A NEW FRIEND
A little Israel story
Oct 29, 2024
•
Lee Kern
136
10
DARKNESS
October 7th and the story of Jonah
Oct 5, 2024
•
Lee Kern
139
12
July 2024
JAFFA STREET
(This was written a few months back)
Jul 19, 2024
•
Lee Kern
55
3
THE DESERT
Got back to Tel Aviv after some days in the desert.
Jul 18, 2024
•
Lee Kern
51
1
1:21
MEORAV YERUSHALMI
A few weeks back I met a girl and we got on famously and it was about as fine a mental dance as it’s possible to have as we grew hooked on each others…
Jul 5, 2024
•
Lee Kern
154
13
June 2024
NORTH KOREA 🇰🇵 VS PALESTINE 🇵🇸
NORTH KOREA 🇰🇵 VS PALESTINE 🇵🇸 Your support is what allows me to do what I do.
Jun 20, 2024
•
Lee Kern
76
3
The Jewish Resistance Will Not Be Defeated
Fight with our joy - and FOR our joy
Jun 5, 2024
•
Lee Kern
101
1
3:37
