On October 7th ordinary heroes ran into danger to help. They saved Jews and non-Jews caught up in the brutal atrocities committed by Palestinians and Hamas. In some respects, today’s proposed hostage deal may make Israeli society more vulnerable - at least temporarily.

So be it.

Just as the heroes of October 7th chose to make themselves vulnerable in order to save their brothers and sisters, we as a society can collectively and temporarily make ourselves more vulnerable in order to save the lives of those captured on that day.

When our friends are in trouble we run towards them and the danger - we don’t run away.

The burden of fear, pain and risk in this war should not unfairly be upon the shoulders of a few - those who were unlucky enough to have been captured on October 7th and their long suffering families.

Let it also be said - very clearly - that we must never take our foot off the pedal in pursuing our disgusting and wicked enemies.

We must proactively neutralise whoever seeks to destroy us and we must prosecute this goal to the maximum of what is possible in any given moment.