I’m an Oscar nominated writer and champion of Jewish rights. After the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust on October 7th 2023, I parked my career in order to help fight for the survival of the Jewish People. I came to Israel in October of that year and I've stayed ever since - eventually making Aliyah. If you think the work I do has value in our fight - or if anything I've done has been meaningful or helpful to you - subscribing to my Substack is how you can help me continue to stay in the fight. These subscriptions are how I've been able to do what I've done this past year. I would really like to stay in the fight as our problems aren't going anywhere soon. I appreciate any support.

Lee

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.