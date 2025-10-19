Lee Kern Substack

I’ve held to the sort of faith you speak of twice. First after losing my infant daughter and then again in the wake of October 7th. Or maybe it’s just a continuation of the same horror—my world having been shaken to the core. I used to say that I act as if there is light at the end of the tunnel, even when I can’t see it. But today even that feels off. putting one foot in front of the other seems about right. It’s all I can do. I’m no longer naive to the fact that real hate exists in this world. Today I refuse to be the socially acceptable Jew, who makes everyone else comfortable while my brothers and sisters are in danger for simply trying to observe their faith! And I write in faith as I continue to grope in the dark. In this moment I can say with near certainty that my faith exists as a love for my ancestors who braved so much to survive. Yes, my faith rests in their names. Thanks for this space and your words. You are my BROTHER.

This relates to something Rabbi Jonathan Sachs wrote: "Optimism is a passive virtue, hope an active one. It needs no courage, only a certain naiveté, to be an optimist. It needs a great deal of courage to have hope. The prophets of Israel were not optimists. When everyone else felt secure, they saw the coming catastrophe. But every one of them was an agent of hope."

