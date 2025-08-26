It’s an astonishing psychological phenomenon
There are still some people on our side who are generally rational, decent people - yet have a mental defect that insists there can be coexistence with a jihadist Gazan culture that is civilisationally calibrated to exterminate Jews
It is absolutely a form of intellectual cowardice that won’t let go of comforting delusions no matter how many times reality slaps them in the face
They say things like they have to believe or they have to have hope - consciously acknowledging they’re engaging in a form of secular religious faith - despite their belief system being shattered again and again in the face of all available evidence
It is reckless, selfish and shores up perpetual chaos in pursuit of a flawed and biased hypothesis
Our enemies hate you and they hate your children
This is based on hundreds of years of a sediment so deep and tightly packed - and still being compacted by an Islamic superstructure bristling to kill us - that it is not going to be unchiselled in any generation any time soon
If two thousand years of exile didn’t dim the Jewish yearning for Zion - even with enlightenment and secularism ingested into our collective bloodstream - then don’t think the Islamist impulse to kill the yahuds - without any tempering brakes of enlightenment - is going to suddenly disappear by magic
Don’t endanger us because for some reason you need to believe you can hug a hungry crocodile.
I have no support from any Jewish institutions. No one funds me or bankrolls me. So every subscription is a genuine act of solidarity that gives me more runway to do the things on X and Instagram and elsewhere that you like and that our enemies hate. I want to stay in the fight. Thank you
So speaking with my cousin in Malibu, he said that he feels for the people of Gaza. Not everyone is Hamas. I couldn’t believe that here we are almost 2 yrs later and knowing the testimony of the hostages that yes, everyone there is Hamas.
I believe this is coming from the ubiquitous brainwashing that people in the West get *every single day* in legacy news and all over social media. It's 1984-style and everywhere they look. It's even in search engine results; it's impossible to get any facts that don't jive with the Qatari narrative unless you know where to look. This brainwashing says that We Are All The Same and Jews stole Palestinian land and we have no business being there in the first place and frankly we shouldn't still be alive anyway and don't deserve to be alive because we're the cause of all evil, but anyway, the cuddly puppy here is the Palestinian who just wants to live, and the evil evil bloodsucking Jew/Israeli who munches babies' heads for breakfast cannot get it through his head that he has no right to object to anything the cuddly Palestinian wants to do to him.
The more Jews read the NY Times, The Guardian, The WaPo, The BBC, or listen to NPR, the more they believe this. And of course if they're young they had it their whole lives in Qatar-dictated curricula.
To break out of this you have to make extreme efforts and invest tremendous time in reading and research, and most Jews just won't do it.
In every generation, G-d scrapes off the assimilated and leaves a remnant of a remnant of Jews to carry on. Those who champion the cuddly Hamasniks will be among those scraped off.