It’s an astonishing psychological phenomenon

There are still some people on our side who are generally rational, decent people - yet have a mental defect that insists there can be coexistence with a jihadist Gazan culture that is civilisationally calibrated to exterminate Jews

It is absolutely a form of intellectual cowardice that won’t let go of comforting delusions no matter how many times reality slaps them in the face

They say things like they have to believe or they have to have hope - consciously acknowledging they’re engaging in a form of secular religious faith - despite their belief system being shattered again and again in the face of all available evidence

It is reckless, selfish and shores up perpetual chaos in pursuit of a flawed and biased hypothesis

Our enemies hate you and they hate your children

This is based on hundreds of years of a sediment so deep and tightly packed - and still being compacted by an Islamic superstructure bristling to kill us - that it is not going to be unchiselled in any generation any time soon

If two thousand years of exile didn’t dim the Jewish yearning for Zion - even with enlightenment and secularism ingested into our collective bloodstream - then don’t think the Islamist impulse to kill the yahuds - without any tempering brakes of enlightenment - is going to suddenly disappear by magic

Don’t endanger us because for some reason you need to believe you can hug a hungry crocodile.

