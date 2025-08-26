Lee Kern Substack

Dana K
Aug 26

So speaking with my cousin in Malibu, he said that he feels for the people of Gaza. Not everyone is Hamas. I couldn’t believe that here we are almost 2 yrs later and knowing the testimony of the hostages that yes, everyone there is Hamas.

Aug 26

I believe this is coming from the ubiquitous brainwashing that people in the West get *every single day* in legacy news and all over social media. It's 1984-style and everywhere they look. It's even in search engine results; it's impossible to get any facts that don't jive with the Qatari narrative unless you know where to look. This brainwashing says that We Are All The Same and Jews stole Palestinian land and we have no business being there in the first place and frankly we shouldn't still be alive anyway and don't deserve to be alive because we're the cause of all evil, but anyway, the cuddly puppy here is the Palestinian who just wants to live, and the evil evil bloodsucking Jew/Israeli who munches babies' heads for breakfast cannot get it through his head that he has no right to object to anything the cuddly Palestinian wants to do to him.

The more Jews read the NY Times, The Guardian, The WaPo, The BBC, or listen to NPR, the more they believe this. And of course if they're young they had it their whole lives in Qatar-dictated curricula.

To break out of this you have to make extreme efforts and invest tremendous time in reading and research, and most Jews just won't do it.

In every generation, G-d scrapes off the assimilated and leaves a remnant of a remnant of Jews to carry on. Those who champion the cuddly Hamasniks will be among those scraped off.

