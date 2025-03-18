Hey - first of all - a big thank you to everyone who has a paid subscription. I have only been able to do what I’ve done in this war because of your support. I walked away from my career as an Oscar nominated comedy writer to give my energy full time to the challenges we face and continue to face. The war against Jews is going nowhere and I want to stay in the fight. If you think I’ve offered something valuable this fight and continue to do so - please consider taking out a subscription or upgrading to a paid one if you are currently on free. This supports my work everyone - including on X (twitter), Instagram and in the physical world.

Today I’m sharing a video with you that outlines the fundamental misunderstanding we are making about our situation.

In short:

We are not at war with guns - we are at war with the people wielding guns

We are not at war with antisemitism - we are at war with the people wielding antisemitism

How foolish we must look to our enemies Iran and Qatar

To have us swinging a sword trying to kill the fog of ideas they pump our way - rather than going after them

Stop fighting antisemitism

Fight our enemies

And remember: it is easier to destroy than to build

Stop trying to build up Israel’s reputation

Destroy our enemy’s

For Gods sake it’s not hard - they are murdering, kidnapping rapists who want to take over the world

