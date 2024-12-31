WHEN THINGS FALL APART

I was at a gathering and they went round asking everyone what their favourite holiday is.

Some said Purim. Some said Chanukah. I said mine was Tisha B’Av.

The lovely, charming company thought I was mad.

It’s a day of mourning, they said.

True.

But for me it’s surely also a celebration?

Because the fact that a temple was destroyed means that a temple was built in the first place?

And for that we’re lucky and it’s something to celebrate?

Better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all?

And what is more so - if something can be broken - like a temple, or a heart, or a society - then it can be put back together again?

This year, may we be blessed with the vision that comes together when things fall apart.