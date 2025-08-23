Lee Kern Substack

Lee Kern Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian's avatar
Vivian
Aug 23

Word for word, you've pinpointed it. I see my "friends" drooling over Humans of NY. The comment section is a cesspool of Jew-hatred. One of my "friends", early on in the war (early 2024), kept pressing me, begging me to prove my humanity. "I want to assume the best about how far your compassion extends, and I've struggled to find that."

I lost my everloving mind.

"YES, I pray for this to end. I pray for innocents to be spared. I want nothing more than for this war to be over, for us to live in peace.

( Have I proven I'm a "good Jew'" yet?... am I allowed in now? )

And yet, Palestinians cheer for our deaths. Literally, out on the streets, handing out candy, celebrating and praising every Jewish death. You don't demand the other people in your intersectional spaces show any empathy towards lsraelis, towards Jews, towards the actual Middle Easterners who suffer under the Islamic regime and its filthy proxies. You demand an emotional labour and response from lsraelis and Jews that you wouldn't dare expect from Palestinians. You expect my compassion to be endless when you understand why any given Palestinian's isn't. Do you see that?"

You absolutely nailed it. I'm done even sarcastically trying to play the good Jew. Quit fucking with us or you will pay. That's all there is to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Alison Wolfson's avatar
Alison Wolfson
Aug 23

Agree with you on everything 1000% Lee! And the world has victimized the gazans and allowed them think they’re entitled to receive aid from Israel etc. I say, let the Hamas billionaires in Qatar send them the $$ they stole!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Kern
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture