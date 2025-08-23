Firstly, a quick thank you to all those who subscribe. I have no support from any Jewish institutions. No one funds me or bankrolls me. So every subscription is a genuine act of solidarity that gives me more runway to do the things on X and Instagram and elsewhere that you like and that our enemies hate.

EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL AND THE DEGRADATION RITUALS TARGETING JEWS

Listen closely:

We are the only nation on earth that is attacked for not caring more about the lives of an enemy we’re fighting in a war than our own lives

It’s absurd

It’s a standard no one would apply to anyone else - least of all themself

And it’s just another scam to create a world where Jews get punched in the face and can do nothing in return

Put aside the fact that we do more to mitigate civilian harm than any army on earth - and put aside the fact that we’re feeding people who tooted their horns and cheered when Jewish rape victims were paraded in Gaza - here is a reminder to the world - and to those activists on our own side who are so weak of constitution that they performatively wring their hearts out to the non-Jewish world - desperate to stay on the right side of bad faith pressure and to present themselves as more virtuous than Jews who unashamedly stand firm in the face of reality

Here’s the reality

We are fighting evil scum who want to murder us and who will never ever stop wanting to murder us

They did things on October 7th that if written here would get my account banned

They danced around the coffins of babies they murdered and put a counterfeit corpse in the coffin meant for their mother - also murdered

I proudly and unashamedly put the safety and well being of my society before the safety and well being of a society I’m at war with - ESPECIALLY an institutionally jihadist society like the one described above - a serial killer factory of a society that is mentally, emotionally, spiritually and logistically calibrated to enact as much cruelty and destruction as possible upon Jews

I put me and my people first - just like anyone of any nationality would in a war

I will not play the game of having to weep for my enemy as part of a public degradation ritual where I have to convince the world I am a human being with feelings and where I am being channeled into accepting passivity in the face of a genocidal enemy

That’s what it is. It’s a Jew being given the Shylock treatment and having to convince their accuser that they are human. Whether it’s Piers Morgan asking a guest whether they feel compassion for Palestinians or the average Joe Shmo saying don’t you care about children? Of course we have compassion - and in an ideal world we’d all be cuddling and hugging our neighbours - but we are in a war - and like anyone else in the world who has fought in a war - I’m not going to put the lives, safety and suffering of an enemy trying to kill me before the lives, safety and suffering of my own eople

It is an absurd piece of disingenuous emotional blackmail designed to convince us that the only righteous behaviour is for no one to be hurt…except for us

It’s nonsense

I reject it entirely

If our enemy feel unsafe for their lives and are suffering - then stop trying to kill us

Until then I remain a human being with compassion, heart, humanity and soul whilst also happily endorsing the lives of our enemies being made worse than ours in pursuit of getting them to stop

That is war

That is all wars waged by all people at all times

I am not going to play the game of having to preamble my public utterances with some reference to innocent Palestinians and the hardships faced by their civilians

They are the responsibility of their leaders

And we are at war

Some Jews who have fallen prey to the one sided emotional blackmail - targeted only at us - will say:

“No, I say these things because it’s ok to see the humanity in both sides! It’s possible to care about all innocent suffering!”

You are a liar. That is not why you are saying it - because I see you saying it when it’s completely irrelevant to what is being discussed

You are saying it firstly because you have given in to the global pressure of propaganda campaigns, have become spooked, and have gone whichever way the public wind blows

You say it because you have submitted to abuse and mistakenly believe that if you lube yourself up as an overly reasonable, non-threatening Jew for your tormentors - and pay the tax of this compelled speech in advance - you will be granted permission to speak on other matters and be given a fair hearing

And you say it because you have accepted the antisemitic ritual of having to publicly and performatively demonstrate your humanity in order to hopefully be accepted as a human being

I’m not playing along with these games that are designed to hamstring Jewish self defence and to convince Jews that our moral priority is to ensure that our enemies don’t hurt their feet on any stones when they come to kill us

A final comment: do innocent individuals suffer and get a raw deal in the grand sweep of events?

Yes

But that happens to everyone in every aspect of existence

Some innocent Palestinians aren’t the first individuals to suffer because of things that are bigger than them

That’s life

Individuals get fucked by the waves and currents of history. In war especially

I’m not going to be emotionally blackmailed by this - or tolerate the double standard dictating that we Jews alone must care more about our enemies than ourselves - especially when it’s a trick to punch us in the face and make us think we’re not allowed to do anything in return

If the Palestinians don’t like wars - don’t start wars

If they don’t like losing to Jews - don’t fuck with the Jews

If you don’t like us giving you bombs - then give back our people

And don’t elect organisations dedicated to our extermination as your leaders

Here’s another reality check:

If we win this war, the enemy societies we fight get another chance at life!

But if our enemies ever won a war, (God forbid), we’d be getting our throats slit in Tel Aviv, we’d be getting dragged through the streets on motorbikes, and they would butcher every single one of us whilst cheering

If we lose a war there are no terms of surrender. We get exterminated by mediaeval Islamist barbarians

So I don’t apologise for caring about my people in war more than this wicked enemy. Ever.

Suck on it.